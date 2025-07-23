Newport Beach Police Department Hosts National Night Out at Bonita Canyon Sports Park August 5

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will be celebrating National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held at thousands of cities around the country that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

At the event, NBPD will have displays from the CSI department, the SWAT team (including a SWAT vehicle), a K-9 team, Animal Control, Mounted Unit police officers and their horses, and much more.

You’ll be able to find information on crime and drug prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizens’ Police Academy, and Volunteers In Policing.

There will be photo opportunities and complimentary food, so bring your kids and your appetite. They will also have activities for kids including a visit from McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog.”

This event will be held at Bonita Canyon Sports Park located at 1990 Ford Road in Newport Beach.

For questions, contact the NBPD Crime Prevention Unit at (949) 644-3699.

According to the National Night Out website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

For more information, visit https://natw.org.