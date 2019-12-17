Newport Dunes Hires New General Manager

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina recently hired Alex Santander as the new general manager for the local resort, officials announced recently.

Santander has more than 15 years of luxury hospitality leadership experience, most recently at Hotel Coral & Marina in Ensenada, Mexico, according to a Nov. 14 press release shared by Newport Dunes. During his nearly three years as general manager of the Mexican resort, he led its transformation into a top-rated hotel.

He previously served as managing director of Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism and general manager at the Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort & Spa.

“I feel very strongly that no matter what you do in life, you have to do it with passion and commitment,” Santander said in the prepared statement. “After meeting the wonderful team here at Newport Dunes, I realized that our values are very similar, and management’s vision for the future of Newport Dunes aligns with my expertise.”

Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, with Turkish and Spanish heritage, Santander grew up in a family of doctors, officials wrote in the message. Following in his father’s footsteps, Santander became internationally certified in drug and alcohol counseling and earned a doctorate of medicine degree.

Later, he changed gears “to follow his true calling in the hospitality industry,” the announcement reads.

Jacob Gelfand, vice president of Terra Vista Management, the company that manages Newport Dunes, welcomed Santander to the team.

“(Santander) brings unique and valuable hospitality expertise to his role as general manager,” Gelfand said in a prepared statement, “and with his diverse skill set, attention to detail and passion for providing unforgettable experiences for our guests, he has already proven to be a tremendous asset to our growing team of talented individuals.”

Santander’s role will be “instrumental” as the resort continues to enhance its accommodations, further its commitment to environmental stewardship and strive to create more meaningful experiences for guest, officials wrote.

For more information, visit NewportDunes.com.