The Corona del Mar High School Sea Kings defeated the host Newport Harbor High School Sailors 35-12 in their Oct. 22 varsity football game.

Sea Kings quarterback David Rasor completed 22 passes for a total of 243 yards. Evan Sanders caught 5 passes for a total of 62 yards and two touchdowns, while receivers John Tipton and Charlie Mannon each scored a touchdown.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.