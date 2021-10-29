Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts ‘Wake Up! Newport’ Meeting Nov. 4

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting its next Wake Up! Newport meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room.

Special guest is Newport Beach City Council Member Joy Brenner from District 6. She will provide updates on short term lodging permits, commercial trash pickup, housing, group homes, and other issues of interest to the residents and business owners in Newport Beach.

The event begins at 7:15 with a complimentary light breakfast, followed by the program at 7:45. Admission is free, but please make a reservation for seating and food considerations at www.NewportBeach.com.

The Newport Beach Public Library is at 1000 Avocado Ave. The event is presented by First Republic Bank.