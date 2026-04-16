New Directions for Women Presents Annual Circle of Life Brunch at Balboa Bay Resort May 7

New Directions for Women will hold its 18th annual Circle of Life Brunch on Thursday, May 7 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

The event will raise vital funds for addiction treatment while bringing the community together to celebrate recovery.

Since, 1977 the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit has transformed thousands of lives of women affected by addiction.

The organization’s signature event, the Circle of Life Brunch, will feature an elevated full-service brunch, live auction, awards program and industry networking opportunities.

During the awards program, New Directions for Women will honor Dotty Dozal with the Impact Award and Fred Turner (posthumously) as the Legacy Awardee.

Dotty served at Hoag Hospital for close to 30 years as a CADC Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor. She held many positions but was proud to be part of the discharge planning team and community volunteers. There is rarely a recovery meeting where Dotty is not fondly remembered for her kindness and impact on helping families in recovery. Now retired, the Huntington Beach resident remains active in the recovery community throughout Orange County.

Fred Turner will be represented by his family to recognize his life marked by resilience, generosity, and unwavering love. A former New Directions for Women board member, Fred had achieved over 50 years of sobriety and remained a beacon of light for those around him with remarkable strength and grace.

The Circle of Life Brunch begins with networking and registration at 11 a.m. followed by a program and brunch from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $200 each; tables of 10 are available on a limited basis.

For tickets, visit www.newdirectionsforwomen.org.

Founded in 1977, New Directions for Women provides gender-specific addiction treatment services that are family-centered promoting healthy parenting, preventing domestic violence, and assisting in family reunification. The addiction treatment program was created in response to a shortage of affordable and accessible rehabilitation treatment services for women suffering from alcoholism, substance use disorder and other related issues.

New Directions for Women was created in part by Pamela Wilder with support from Junior League of Orange County. The New Directions for Women Foundation was created to ensure care for women in financial need through the Pamela Wilder Scholarship Fund.

Since its inception, New Directions for Women has served over 7,000 women and nearly 700 children, while more than 200 babies have been born to mothers completing their comprehensive on-site program.