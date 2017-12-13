Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Celebrity Tennis Event Benefits Puerto Rico

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Palisades’ Josh Stuart and Actress Anne Heche co-sponsored “Palisades for Puerto Rico” at Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach on Dec. 10.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

In a mix of sports, celebrities and philanthropy, actress Anne Heche co-sponsored “Palisades for Puerto Rico” at Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach on Dec. 10.

The event featured Heche, who recently completed filming the NBC drama “The Brave,” as well as Ross Lynch, who is starring with Heche in the movie “My Friend Dahmer,” along with actors Sofia Pernas, Noah Mills, Tim Ellis and James Tupper.

The celebrities were auctioned off and then played tennis with the auction winners.

The silent auction and celebrity auctions raised over $30,000 for Foundation for Puerto Rico, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the people of Puerto Rico who were devastated by hurricanes Maria and Irma earlier this year.

Attendees were also presented with a goblet of Veuve Clicquot Champagne on entering the venue.

Ken Stuart, owner of Palisades Tennis Club and a recent inductee into the Southern California Tennis Hall of Fame, showed his tennis style as well as his generosity in hosting the event. Josh Stuart also co-sponsored.

Heche has sponsored a similar event in Albuquerque and has plans for future drives to assist Puerto Rico citizens .

(left to right) Josh Stuart, Teri DeLong, Cindy Borcoman, Chris Garber, Anne Heche and Jennifer Rabbit at the tennis charity event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Actress Anne Heche at the “Palisades for Puerto Rico” event on Dec. 10.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Actress Anne Heche playing tennis at the charitable event benefiting Puerto Rico.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Ken Stuart, owner of Palisades Tennis Club and a recent inductee into the Southern California Tennis Hall of Fame, playing during the event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Actress Sofia Pernas at the “Palisades for Puerto Rico” event on Dec. 10.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Liz McNabb a member of Palisades Tennis Club, at the Puerto Rico fundraising event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Anne Heche assisting White Hat Auctioneer Bonnie Ryan during the Dec. 10 event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Bonnie Ryan auctioning off actor Noah Mills, co-star of NBC’s “The Brave.”
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Radio personality Tim Ellis’ value soared when he demonstrated his tattoo art for auctioneer Bonnie Ryan and a cheering crowd.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Central Avenue Pier, Plaza Officially Open

Posted On 15 Dec 2017
, By
0

Councilman Recall Effort Fails

Posted On 15 Dec 2017
, By
0

Christmas Boat Parade Glitters as Only Newport Beach Can

Posted On 14 Dec 2017
, By
0

Boat Parade Dining

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.