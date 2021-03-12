Charity Spotlight: Blind Children’s Learning Center Welcomes Newport Board Members

Share this:

The Orange County nonprofit Blind Children’s Learning Center, which prepares children with visual impairments for a life of independence, has announced the addition of Kapil Malhotra (Vice President, Senior Business Systems Analyst at PIMCO) and Jared Moriarty (Managing Director at McDermott + Bull Executive Search) to its respected Board of Directors.

“BCLC is thrilled to be growing with the addition of these two impressive professionals to our dedicated Board of Directors,” notes Angie Rowe, President and Executive Director of BCLC. “Kapil and Jared truly understand the needs of the children and families we serve, and we look forward to years of success with each of these men by our side.”

Kapil Malhotra is a results-driven and accomplished professional with more than 16 years of dynamic and progressive leadership experience that is focused towards implementing innovative solutions to enhance quality, value, service and efficiency for prospective and existing clients, and the organizations he serves. He is currently Vice President, Senior Business Systems Analyst role at Newport Beach-based PIMCO. His strengths include project management, business analytics, and budget allocation – all of which will be immensely helpful in the work he plans to do on the BCLC Board of Directors.

A Newport Beach native, Jared Moriarty served as the host of BCLC’s third annual Vision Beyond Sight event in February 2020 that raised nearly $250,000 for children and families of the organization. Through this experience, Jared was able to meet various BCLC children with visual impairments, giving him a unique opportunity to see their needs firsthand.

Jared earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Connecticut and his MBA from Chapman University. He has worked for various reputable companies including Mosaic Media Group and Unified Technical Inc. and currently serves as Managing Director at McDermott + Bull Executive Search.

Blind Children’s Learning Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children with visual impairments and their families. By operating programs including early intervention, therapy services, youth outreach, and school readiness, Blind Children’s Learning Center creates stability for kids in the community who need it most.

For more information, please visit https://www.blindkids.org.