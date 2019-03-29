Off the Menu Side Dish: Chef Jessica Roy Dazzles at Table for Ten Culinary Event

One of the best charity events in Orange County is the annual Table for Ten culinary extravaganza, held this year at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point on March 3.

Three dozen chefs create multi-course, gourmet dinners for tables of ten diners, with the proceeds benefitting The Teen Project.

Guests enjoy a six-course tableside repast with wine pairings and tables uniquely decorated by each restaurant.

I was thrilled to be seated at the Current Coastal Cuisine table, where Chef Jessica Roy had planned an impressive six-course dinner paired with wines. Last year, I raved about Chef Roy when I was invited to a media dinner at Current, which is located inside the Renaissance Newport Beach hotel on MacArthur Blvd. near John Wayne Airport.

Chef Roy was assisted at the Table for Ten event by Chef Sean Gebo. Their table décor was elegant, the six-course meal over-the-top in showmanship and execution, and the wines were perfect with each course.

Chef Roy’s menu was dubbed “Food Theatre,” and she had her guests don masks for the first course of Tomato Fennel Tart with whipped blue cheese cream, picked garden lettuce, parmesan snow, cured egg yolk, and beet vinaigrette. This was paired with “A Better Thyme” cocktail made with Aviation gin.

The second course displayed Chef Roy’s showmanship when she served her Seared Diver Sea Scallops with white asparagus silk, sun choke crisp, and chive floating upon seawater fog. This was paired with Esperto pinot grigio.

Then it was on to Lobster Tortelloni with lobster froth, spring peas and picked garden herbs, paired with Geisan sauvignon blanc.

Fourth course was Chilean sea bass with bouillabaisse paint and coral chip, paired with the famous Chateau Montelena chardonnay.

There was an intermission of persimmon elderflower sorbet, served atop a glowing block of blue ice, followed by Wagyu Beef Cheek with maitake mushroom, wild seasonal mushrooms, garden herbs and natural glace, paired with Austin Hope cabernet.

To end this decadent dining experience, we had Burnt Basque Cheesecake with strawberry rose sauce and nitro confetti.

It was a memorable dining experience. I can’t guarantee these exotic dishes will be on the menu at Current, but anything Chef Roy creates is worth seeking out.

More information: marriott.com/hotels/travel/npbbr-renaissance-newport-beach-hotel.