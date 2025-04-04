Chef Rich Mead of Farmhouse in Corona del Mar Opens Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens This Spring

Renowned Chef Rich Mead is one busy guy. He is the mastermind behind Farmhouse Restaurant at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar, and he pops up at various culinary-focused charity events.

Mead is about to get even busier.

Descanso Gardens, the botanical garden and living museum located in La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles County, has announced the upcoming opening of Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens, a farm-to-table culinary experience developed in collaboration with Chef Mead.

Opening in the spring of 2025, the innovative dining destination will reportedly celebrate California’s local farmers and seasonal ingredients, offering guests a unique culinary adventure within Descanso Gardens’ sprawling 150-acre urban sanctuary.

“Rich Mead has earned a reputation for exceptional farm-to-table dining and redefining restaurant experiences within lush garden settings,” said Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with him to bring that vision to life within our gardens, seamlessly blending locally sourced cuisine and craft cocktails with the botanically rich atmosphere of our Gardens. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy it.”

According to information from Descanso Gardens, Farmhouse will have an immersive dining experience. Anchored by a spacious main dining room, the restaurant will feature a mix of indoor and outdoor seating and a striking indoor/outdoor bar, crafted by local artisan William Stranger, made from fallen trees reclaimed from the Gardens.

As they enter the restaurant, guests will be drawn to an inviting lounge and bar space. Plant installations by Descanso’s horticultural team will adorn the restaurant, changing throughout the year to ensure an ever-evolving atmosphere. An open kitchen offers a glimpse into the artistry behind each dish.

The menu at Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens was developed in collaboration with Chef Mead, showcasing his acclaimed farm-to-table philosophy. It draws from his deep appreciation for sustainably focused farmers and purveyors.

“The beauty of the Gardens, the incomparable taste of local ingredients and our ever-changing seasons have deeply influenced my approach to food,” said Chef Mead. “I’m excited to see this concept come to life, as it’s all about connecting the land, the flavors and the seasons in a way that honors nature and sustainability.”

Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens will be open for lunch and dinner service as well as weekend brunch. In addition to regular dining, the restaurant will host seasonal events and be available for special celebrations.

For more information, visit www.farmhousedg.org.