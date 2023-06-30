Newport Beach Resident and Hoag Doctor Allyson Brooks Named Board President of MOMS Orange County

Share this:

MOMS Orange County, the county’s largest nonprofit dedicated solely to newborn and pregnancy health, has appointed Newport Beach resident Allyson Brooks, MD, FACOG, as its new board president.

Dr. Brooks is the Executive Medical Director of the Women’s Health Institute and Senior Physician Executive at Hoag Hospital.

“I am both excited and humbled to step into the role as president of MOMS Orange County at a pivotal time in its history as we navigate the aftermath of the pandemic, address the soaring rates of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders and intimate partner violence, and strive to provide evidence-based programs that educate, engage and empower mothers and families,” said Dr. Brooks. “With our strong leadership team, dedicated and compassionate staff, and committed board members, I am confident in our ability to make a meaningful difference.”

Dr. Brooks has served on MOMS Orange County’s Board of Director’s since 2015. As the Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director and Endowed Chair of Hoag’s Women’s Health Institute, she brings significant clinical background on maternal health issues to the nonprofit while serving as a speaker, educator and mentor to its programs.

A resident of Newport Beach, Dr. Brooks helped established Hoag as a Becker’s Top 100 Hospital with Excellent Women’s Health programs and achieved the U.S. News & World Report ranking of #38 in OB/Gyn.

She was also instrumental in the development of comprehensive programs in maternal child health, minimally invasive surgery, breast health, pelvic health, maternal mental health and integrated wellness at Hoag.

In 2022, she received the Woman in Business award from the Orange County Business Journal for her dedication and accomplishments in the advancement of women’s health.

MOMS Orange County CEO Dave Lugo said, “We are privileged to have Dr. Brooks at the helm of the Board of Directors of MOMS Orange County. Not only is she a top maternal health professional in the region, she’s a compassionate community leader dedicated to our mission of helping families deliver the healthiest babies possible.”

MOMS Orange County formed 31 years ago in response to a crisis in access to prenatal healthcare for low-income, at-risk women. Today, MOMS Orange County serves more than 2,500 low-income families annually, directly influencing improvements in birth outcomes, maternal health, and developmental indicators among infants within a highly disadvantaged population.

To learn more about MOMS Orange County, visit www.momsorangecounty.org.