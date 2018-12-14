Off the Menu Side Dish: Christmas Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Looking for a local restaurant to enjoy a Christmas dinner with your family? These restaurants are open Christmas eve and/or Christmas day, and offer an array of options for your holiday dining.

21 OCEANFRONT

Enjoy Christmas Eve with a view of the Newport Beach pier. They offer a three-course menu available December 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. For $79 per person, you can chose starters such as jumbo lump crab cake or butternut squash bisque, and entrées that include prime rib, diver scallops, and rack of lamb. There’s also a children’s menu available for $25. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

BACK BAY BISTRO

Treat your loved ones to a five-course dinner while dining along the water in Newport Beach. See the resort and Back Bay aglow in holiday lights. Menu highlights include: Venison Scallopini, Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb, Chicken Marsala, and more. Cost is $65 per person. For reservations, call (949) 999-3270 or visit NewportDunes.com/BackBayBistro.

BALBOA BAY RESORT – WATERLINE

Delight in a five-course menu carefully crafted by Chef de Cuisine Josh Shapiro, choice of indoor or outdoor seating, and stunning views of Balboa Bay. Available December 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. and December 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. $95 adults and $46 children ages 4-12. Reservations required, call (949) 645-5000 or visit BalboaBayResort.com.

FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

Oak Grill: Join Oak Grill on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and let the family delight in festive favorites like Truffle Chicken Pot Pie, Beet Bolognese and Peppermint Mocha Cremeux. December 24 & 25 from 4 to 9 p.m. $90 per adult, $25 for child ages 5-12. Children 4 & under complimentary. For reservations, call (949) 760-4920 or visit opentable.com.

Ballroom Brunch: At Fashion Island Hotel, they are decking the halls and setting the table for a Christmas Day brunch full of good cheer. Celebrate with champagne and mimosas, whole-roasted filet of beef, seafood selections, a tamale grill, made-to-order waffles and more, along with live music and children’s crafts for the family. Price is $80 per adult, $20 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and under. For reservations, call (949) 760-4920.

FIG & OLIVE

On Christmas Eve, Fig & Olive a will offer a four-course prix fixe menu, limited a la carte with F&O favorites, and holiday specials like their chateaubriand for two. Price is $72 per person for the prix fixe menu. For reservations visit FigandOlive.com.

HORNBLOWER CRUISES

Begin your Christmas aboard a Hornblower yacht for a harbor cruise, a decadent buffet, a bottomless glass of champagne or sparkling cider, live music entertainment, and views of the harbor. Brunch and dinner cruises are available both December 24 and 25. Brunch starts at $75 per person and dinner starts at $95 per person. Children prices also available. Call (800) 467-6256 or visit Hornblower.com.

THE RESORT AT PELICAN HILL

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day menus in all four of their restaurants. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, email [email protected], visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

Christmas Day Ballroom Brunch – Celebrate Christmas overlooking the Pacific Ocean with an unforgettable feast of traditional cuisine, accompanied by live entertainment. Children’s activities include Santa Claus photos, cupcake decorating and children’s entertainment programs at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations recommended. Tuesday, December 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for $128 per adult and $65 per child under age 12.

Christmas at Pelican Grill – Chef Marc presents a California four-course prix fixe Christmas Eve dinner from 5–10 p.m., and live entertainers perform in the Pelican Grill Bar. On Christmas Day, enjoy a California grill four-course menu from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., as well as a limited regular menu and special lounge menu. Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 for $120 per adult, $180 per adult with wine pairing and $60 per child.