City Council Candidate Joe Stapleton Starts Off Year with Campaign Milestones

Joe Stapleton’s campaign for Newport Beach City Council, District 1 has announced major campaign milestones.

According to information provided by his campaign, Stapleton finished 2021 with over $150,000 raised, and received endorsements from the Newport Beach Police Officers’ Association and the Newport Beach Firefighters’ Association.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who has rallied behind my campaign,” said Stapleton. “Today’s announcement reflects what we’ve been hearing every single day—a desire to keep Newport, Newport.”

Announcing his campaign in October 2021, Stapleton finished the year having raised $156,125 from over 300 donors, which he said is a record for a Newport Beach City Council candidate’s first reporting period.

Mark Fasano, President of the Newport Beach Police Association, said, “We know Joe Stapleton is going to do what’s best for Newport Beach because he has already put in the work. He went through our Police Citizen Academy. He’s going to support our cops, keep Newport Beach safe, and represent the best of citizen leadership in our community.”

Newport Beach Firefighters’ Association President Bobby Salerno commented, “Our firefighters want to show up for people who’ve shown up for them. Joe Stapleton went through our Fire Ops 101 training. He’s invested the time to get to know us. We know we’re backing someone who has our back and that means a lot to us.”

Named “Newport Beach Citizen of the Year” in 2020, Joe Stapleton served on the Newport Beach Harbor Commission from 2013 to 2017 and has served on the Newport Beach Finance Committee since 2017.

In addition to serving on over a dozen local charitable boards, Joe also helped revitalize and now leads the Newport Beach Foundation. As a Wealth Manager for the past 15 years, Stapleton co-founded Spinnaker Investment Group in 2016 and serves as the company’s President.

For more information, visit https://stapletonfornewport.com.