Opportunity to be Appointed to the Newport Beach General Plan Update Steering Committee

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill three seats on the reestablished General Plan Update Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee will meet as required on weeknights or weekdays (Monday – Thursday), at a time convenient for the committee members, at 100 Civic Center Drive in Newport Beach.

An application can be obtained from the City Clerk’s office at 100 Civic Center Drive, Bay E, 2nd Floor or can be mailed to you by calling (949) 644-3005. The application and Committee information can also be accessed through the City’s website at www.newportbeachca.gov/vacancy.

The deadline for filing applications is noon on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. For more information contact the City Clerk’s Office at (949) 644-3005.