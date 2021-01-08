City Hall to Temporarily Close, Recreation Classes Canceled Due to COVID-19

Share this:

Newport Beach City Hall will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, January 11, due to concerns for the health and safety of employees and the public as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the state and Orange County. City Hall will remain closed to the public through the end of January. All services will continue through phone, email and drop-off/pickup.

Customers applying for a planning, building, public works or fire permit customers can leave applications in a designated drop box outside City Hall, Bay C. Plan checks and revisions can be submitted for review by email or drop box. For development services related questions, please call (949) 718-1888.

The Cashier’s Office will accept payments online or customers can leave payments in the drop box outside of City Hall, located in front of Bay A.

City Council meetings will be available for viewing online and through the City’s government access channel, NBTV. Community members can participate in the meetings and provide public comment from the Community Room, which is located across from the City Council Chambers.

City Board, Committee and Commission meetings will be held virtually and members can join the online meetings to watch the proceedings and provide comments. Meeting information, including agendas and how to log in to a meeting, can be found on the City’s web calendar.

The Recreation and Senior Services Department is also making changes to its services.

Effective immediately, all recreation classes are suspended until further notice. Participants registered for a winter class will receive a credit for future classes or may request a refund.

Lap swimming at the Marian Bergeson Aquatic Center has also been suspended until further notice.

The City’s community centers, including OASIS Senior Center, remain closed to the public.

However, ActiveKids and the Marina Park Preschool childcare programs will remain open and outdoor youth sports organizations will still operate under the current State guidelines. City parks, trails and sport courts will also remain open to the public. Please call (949) 644-3151 for more information.

The Newport Beach Central Library will also remain open to the public with a 20 percent capacity limit, in adherence to the State guidance. Please visit www.newportbeachlibrary.org for hours of operation and more information.