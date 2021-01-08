Letter to the Editor: The American Dream

Share this:

The “American Dream” was created by the hope and resiliency of hard-working people who persevered through the years with their blood, sweat and tears, determined to make a better life for themselves and their families.

We need to always remember not to lose our dream, as hope has no fear. It helps us to be strong when everything goes wrong.

This year in Orange County was tumultuous and devastating, especially for the elderly and the homeless; most everyone has been stricken with grief, strife and devastation. This new world is unknown to us and has created animosity, anxiety and unfamiliar sorrow amongst families, friends and neighbors.

As we enter into the year 2021, perhaps hope is the gift of life and that we have a purpose to regenerate, reinvigorate and reflect on a New Year.

This should be a lesson to all, life should not be taken for granted and that technology should not replace the human spirit and that “good will” shall prevail. If we commit to memory, where our ancestors came from and what they fought for in the beginning, we will comprehend and appreciate those small things that we may have over-looked in 2020 and into those years ahead.

It begins with each of us to be the best of what we stand for and to educate and learn from our past. We need to recognize that each of us has an obligation to make our country and our community healthier. We must return to our core values and have a sense of trust, not in our government but in one another.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.” ~ Martin Luther King

Peggy V. Palmer / Newport Beach