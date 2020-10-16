City of Hope and Newport Businesses Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Share this:

City of Hope Newport Beach is rallying community leaders to raise their voices during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Elected officials, business leaders across the automotive, hospitality and other industries, cancer survivors, and others are participating in a city-wide compilation of videos with a unifying theme: imagining a world without cancer.

Altogether, they emphasize that Newport Beach is a community filled with hope that comes together for a common cause.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women other than skin cancer. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. In Newport Beach, breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer, estimated at about 18 percent of new cancer cases in 2020.

“Orange County has a higher rate of breast cancer than the national average and in Newport Beach, about two out of every five cancer cases are breast, kidney, bladder or prostate cancer,” said Wade Smith, M.D., a breast cancer specialist at City of Hope Newport Beach. “Getting the word out about the importance of prevention, early detection and the highly specialized cancer care in our community has never been more important. It’s a promising time when it comes to treating breast cancer. My message to patients is to seek care from experts who specialize in your kind of cancer and always have hope.”

Video messages from a variety of businesses in Newport Beach will be shared throughout the month on City of Hope Orange County’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Later in the month, a compilation video will be posted to City of Hope Orange County’s YouTube channel.

More information about City of Hope Orange County can be found on its website, cityofhope.org/OC.

In January, City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment center, opened its first location in Orange County. City of Hope Newport Beach hosts a roster of renowned cancer specialists with unique cancer expertise. City of Hope Newport Beach is the first phase of City of Hope’s expansion into Orange County.

“Hearing the words, ‘You have cancer’ is lifechanging and cancer survivors are the bravest people I know,” said Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County. Cancer patients – our relatives, our friends, our neighbors – need experts who specialize in these cancer types. City of Hope began our Orange County expansion right here in Newport Beach to meet our community’s pressing needs for lifesaving medical care. Now, we’re joining with city leaders to let this community know we’re aiming for the biggest goal of all – a cancer-free OC.”

“We believe that this year, despite all that we have experienced, there is reason to be encouraged. New treatments are on the horizon, and resources like City of Hope are now in our neighborhood,” Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill said. “I’m proud of the way our tightly-knit city consistently comes together to take care of one another. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to express my support to survivors and their families and my appreciation to all of the businesses that have come forward to support them.”

“Although COVID-19 has been the main health care story for months, we must also be attentive to cancer patients and their families. Cancer didn’t stop because of COVID-19, and the need for the latest discoveries remains a priority,” says Shaun Graef, a cancer survivor and Finance Manager at Fletcher Jones Newport Beach. “I’m sending a message to my friends and neighbors, letting them know that we can all get behind supporting City of Hope Orange County. Eradicating cancer is something we can all do together. I am proud to display of sign throughout the month of October so our community knows we stand with them in imagining a world without cancer.”

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California.