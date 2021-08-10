City of Hope Expands Local Presence with Addition of Pacific Shores Medical Group

Share this:

City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment center whose initial expansion into Orange County was the Newport Beach facility on Avocado Avenue in January of 2020, has announced that Pacific Shores Medical Group has joined City of Hope.

This agreement significantly expands City of Hope’s clinical network and provides thousands of patients in Southern California with increased access to breakthrough discoveries and lifesaving treatments.

City of Hope adds seven locations thanks to this expansion, including the Newport Beach Lido building on Hospital Road.

With locations across five counties, City of Hope is delivering advanced cancer care closer to where people live, thereby alleviating the burden on patients who have had to travel far from home for world-class and highly specialized cancer treatment.

“Together with the highly esteemed providers joining us from Pacific Shores, we continue to advance the delivery of cancer care and expand patient access to City of Hope’s unparalleled research, treatment and care,” said Robert W. Stone, president and chief executive officer, City of Hope, and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Pacific Shores allows us to continue expanding our mission to serve more patients, families and communities across Southern California and beyond.”

The 14 Pacific Shores physicians, 11 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and more than 200 staff members became part of City of Hope on Aug. 9, 2021.

Pacific Shores patients will be able to continue to receive excellent care with their current physicians, while gaining access to the expertise of more than 1,000 City of Hope researchers and highly specialized physicians, hundreds of additional clinical trials, pioneering treatments, expanded cancer education and prevention resources, and new innovations that are making care more convenient and effective.

Established in 1986, Pacific Shores Medical Group is recognized for excellence in cancer therapy practices, receiving certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative. It is also one of the most experienced cancer groups in the country, with more than 80,000 patient visits a year.

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin, monoclonal antibodies and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution.

A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked among the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofhope.org/orange-county/city-of-hope-orange-county.