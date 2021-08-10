Newport Beach General Plan Update EIR Scoping Meeting August 16

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is inviting the public to participate in a meeting that will determine the scope and content of a draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for updates to the General Plan Housing Element and Circulation Element.

The meeting will be on Monday, August 16 at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.

The City of Newport Beach has been working alongside the community to prepare draft Housing Element and Circulation Element updates to the General Plan.

Scoping meetings are specific in their purpose. The public will be asked to comment on what environmental impacts should be included in the draft EIR.

For more information visit www.newporttogether.com.