City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA).

Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope opened Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center.

City of Hope Orange County physicians have been honored every year by OCMA since the world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization expanded to Orange County.

This prestigious and selective honor recognizes physicians who go above and beyond in serving their profession and patients. Honored physicians have exhibited the skills, training and commitment to their patients and community to stand out as physicians of excellence, according to OCMA.

“We have a team of some of the world’s most acclaimed physician-scientists who are leading next-level cancer treatment and research,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief of City of Hope Orange County. “We are proud to have our physicians recognized by Orange County Medical Association for their highly specialized expertise and compassionate approach to patient care. These physicians are the future of hope.”

The City of Hope experts from Newport Beach recognized as 2023 Physicians of Excellence are:

Hang T. Dang, D.O. – Dr. Dang is a board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist who practices at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island.

George Semeniuk, M.D. – A board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Semeniuk has a special interest in integrative oncology, head and neck cancer, lung, and skin cancer. He practices at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island and City of Hope Newport Beach Lido.

Wade Smith, M.D. – Dr. Smith is a board-certified medical oncologist who specializes in breast cancer research and treatment. He practices at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island.

Last year, City of Hope opened the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, ushering in a new era of hope for people with cancer. At City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, patients receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary cancer care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location where every physician is solely focused on treating and curing cancer.

City of Hope’s Orange County cancer care network also includes four regional clinics – two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the community practice sites, and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

