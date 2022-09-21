Still Protecting Our Newport Welcomes the Community to Their Annual Meeting Sept. 24

Share this:

Does John Wayne Airport have plans to expand its runway?

Find out at SPON’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Environmental Nature Center, 1601 East 16th St., Newport Beach.

The event is free and open to the public. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served.

The featured guest speaker will be the recently‐appointed John Wayne Airport Director, Charlene Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds will share her thoughts on the Settlement Agreement and provide updates on airport activities, passenger counts, and any proposed (or rumored) runway expansion plans.

“We are excited to welcome the new JWA Director and introducing her to our engaged Newport Beach community members,” said SPON President Charles Klobe. “As a signatory on the 1985 Settlement Agreement, which established the nighttime curfew and annual passenger caps for commercial aircraft, SPON remains committed to building a positive relationship with the airport, and ensuring we protect and preserve the environmental and residential qualities in Newport Beach.”

RSVP for SPON’s Annual Meeting to [email protected]

Established in 1974, SPON is a 501(c)(3) non‐profit public education organization working to protect and preserve the residential and environmental qualities of Newport Beach.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: www.spon‐newportbeach.org.