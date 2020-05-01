Civil Protest at Corona del Mar Beach

Share this:

Story and photos by Lawrence Sherwin

About 15 Newport Beach locals gathered at the main Corona del Mar beach this morning to show support for the Newport Beach City Council, which voted to keep our beaches open with social distancing and other mandates.

Now that Governor Gavin Newsom has closed all Orange County beaches indefinitely, the residents say this is the start of multiple protests in the coming days.

The Newport Beach Lifeguards opted to leave the peaceful and socially distanced people alone for their 35 minute walk on the beach.