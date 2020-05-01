Off the Menu: More Newport Restaurants Open for Take-Out

Share this:

Good news for local foodies like me: more Newport Beach restaurants are springing back to life and launching take-out and delivery menus. Add these to the existing list, and we have nearly 70 restaurants (and counting) serving delicious dishes in Newport Beach.

Bayside Restaurant

The most interesting new Covid concept goes to Bayside Restaurant, which launches a special dinner menu starting May 1 available every Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Here’s the twist: this weekend, the Ron Kobayashi Trio featuring OC sax legend Jerry Mandel will be performing a Drive-In Concert from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The band will be set up in the Bayside parking lot – keeping an appropriate social distance – while diners can enjoy the concert and cuisine from the comfort and safety of their cars, with ample space in the parking lot.

The Bayside menu is a condensed version of its regular menu, featuring my favorite dish: the signature tiger prawn risotto. Also on the menu are soups and salads, fish of the day, steak of the day, and roasted chicken breast. They also have select bottles of wine to go at 50 percent off list price.

Visit BaysideRestaurant.com for the menu and ordering details, or call (949) 721-1222.

Marché Moderne

Marché Moderne is back! The superb French restaurant was open for several weeks then closed, but is back in business with new menu items added weekly, and new hours: 12:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Phone lines open on those days at 10:30 a.m.

Marché Moderne has introduced a Market Essentials Box available Thursdays & Fridays. It includes a variety food staples, including lettuce, avocados, potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, butter, eggs, and much more. Cost is $85 per box.

And then there’s Boulangerie Box available Saturday & Sunday with one Multigrain Epis Baguette, two Croissants, two Cannelés, two Raisin Rolls, two Cinnamon Rolls, and Alain Millat Jam & Butter for $45.

This weekend’s menu includes offers salads, Bordier butter tasting with five tabs of butter and a baguette, Hamachi poke, steak tartare, charcuterie, braised short tib, whole roasted Mary’s chicken, something that Chef Marneau calls “Between A Bouillabaisse & A Cioppino,” roasted salmon trout, braised lamb shanks, various aides and desserts. A selections of wines and champagnes are also available.

Visit marchemoderne.net to view the full menu.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow is also back in business offering lunch and dinner Monday through Friday 12 to 8 p.m. and dinner on the weekends 4 to 8 p.m.

From Bungalow co-owners Jim Walker and Louie Feinstein: “On behalf of our entire staff, we are grateful for your ongoing support and wish you continued health and wellness during this difficult time. As we slowly move toward reopening, we invite you to treat your family to a delicious meal or take home a bottle or two of wine from our private wine cellar to enjoy with your dinner…If there is anything else we can do for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

I’ll be reaching out to order from the menu, which features a lot of Bungalow classics such as sweet chili calamari, the juicy beef dip sandwich, a half-pound patty melt with swiss cheese, broiled filet mignon burger, steaks, chicken, fish, truffle mac & cheese, sides, desserts, and select wines at industry prices.

Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com

Tavern House

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar reopened several weeks ago for take-out and delivery Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a list of classic dishes, and now is launching Sunday brunch noon to 3 p.m.

Since they reopened two weeks ago, I’ve savored the wagyu cheeseburger, dijon shrimp, and brussels sprouts with maple syrup and bacon.

Now, I’m ready to try the brunch menu, which features Chef David Wilhelm’s popular Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles with pecan wood smoked bacon, Vermont maple syrup and thyme gravy, Prime Rib Benedict, Christmas Burrito, Huevos Rancheros, and other goodies.

Cocktails, beer and wine are all available to go. Tavern House also has a terrific Mother’s Day menu available on May 10.

Visit TavernHouseKB.com for details.

I also heard a reliable rumor that Fable & Spirit next door to the Lido Theater will be reopening soon with a new take-out menu. Lauded as the best new restaurant of 2019, this will be a welcome addition to the Lido area dining options, which are already plentiful.

For our list of Newport Beach restaurants offering Take-out menus, visit https://www.newportbeachindy.com/newport-beach-restaurants-offer-take-out-and-delivery-during-covid-19.