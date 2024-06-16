Community Narcan Training Monday June 17 at Newport Harbor Elks Lodge

Share this:

On Monday, June 17, the Newport Harbor Elks Drug Awareness Program is hosting free Narcan training for older teens and adults given by a representative of the Solace Foundation of Orange County. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to Elks members as well as non-members. Younger children will enjoy Scratch a Patch.

Dinner is available prior to the event at 5:30 p.m. for $8 per person, and includes chile relleno, enchilada casserole, rice and bean.

For more information, visit the Elks website at https://www.newportelks.com/