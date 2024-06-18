Newport Beach Independent Writers Honored at OC Press Club Journalism Awards

Share this:

Newport Beach Independent writers were honored with seven awards at the annual Orange County Press Club Journalism Awards dinner on Thursday, June 13.

Editor Christopher Trela received First Place for Best Travel Story for his article “California’s Central Coast Offers Wonderful Wines and Unique Experiences.”

The judges said the article “Delved into California’s Central Coast with depth, humor and what felt like a really thorough understanding of what makes it special. Lots of reference points and suggestions. If I was travelling there, this article would be an enormous help. Well done.”

Trela also won Second Place in the Best Round-Up or Best Of category for his article “Favorite Dining Experiences of 2023,” and Honorable Mention for Best Arts/Culture Story for “Maestro for a Day: My Conducting Debut with Pacific Symphony.”

Longtime NB Indy writer Richard Simon was awarded Third Place in the Best Feature Story category for “Newport Beach Police Department Dispatchers are Anonymous First Responders,” and Honorable Mention in the Best Health/Wellness Story category for “Laurie’s Final Dream: Higher Education for Wheelchair Occupants.”

NB Indy’s music writer and Soundcheck columnist Simone Goldstone received a Third Place Award in the Best Arts/Culture Review category for her article “NBFF Review: ‘Immediate Family’ Spotlights Studio Musicians,” and another Third-Place award in the Best Music/Entertainment Review category for “‘Ain’t Too Proud’ at Segerstrom Center Tells the Musical Tale of the Temptations.”

Trela, Goldstone and Simon are repeat winners, having won multiple awards at last year’s event.

Goldstone has been the Soundcheck columnist for the NB Indy for several years and has won numerous awards for her writing. She has written about the local music scene as well as interviewed noted musicians including Al Jardine of the Beach Boys and Stan Frazier of The Side Deal/Sugar Ray. Goldstone is a graduate of Chapman University.

Simon has been writing for the NB Indy for more than 10 years and covers everything from city news features to local personality profiles.

Trela has been the editor of the Newport Beach Independent since 2012, and writes about the arts, restaurants, tourism and other lifestyle topics.

To read Trela’s award-winning articles:

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/californias-central-coast-offers-wonderful-wines-and-unique-experiences/

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/favorite-dining-experiences-of-2023/

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/maestro-for-a-day-my-conducting-debut-with-pacific-symphony/

To read Goldstone’s award-winning articles:

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/nbff-review-immediate-family-spotlights-studio-musicians/

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/aint-too-proud-at-segerstrom-center-tells-the-musical-tale-of-the-temptations/

To read Simon’s award-winning articles:

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/newport-beach-police-department-dispatchers-are-anonymous-first-responders/

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/lauries-final-dream-higher-education-for-wheelchair-occupants/