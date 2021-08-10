Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Presents Good Morning CdM Aug 12

Share this:

Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce hosts Good Morning CdM, a community and government affairs discussion group, on Thursday, August 12 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club.

Newport Beach City Council Member Noah Blom, who is also a member of the city’s Aviation Committee, will talk about:

Quieter Technologies for Air Travel

Air Traffic Post Pandemic

Forecasting Travel Demand Recovery

Goals & Priorities

Blom will also talk about other issues facing our city. There will also be updates from the offices of local representatives including NB City Councilwoman Joy Brenner, District 6; Congresswoman Michelle Steel, 48th District; Senator Dave Min, 37th District; Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, 74th District; and O.C. Supervisor, Katrina Foley, 2nd District.

The event is open to the community, no RSVP needed. Event is free, and includes complimentary coffee and pastries.

The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club is at 1601 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.

For more information, visit https://www.cdmchamber.com.