Crime Survivors Charity Receives Grant from Exchange Club of Newport Harbor

Share this:

Crime Survivors, a non-profit organization whose mission is to assist victims of crime, was the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor. George Lesley, Immediate Past-President of ECNH, presented the award to Patricia Wenskunas, Founder and CEO of Crime Survivors, at the July 15 luncheon meeting at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Newport Beach.

The mission of Crime Survivors is to provide hope and healing to victims and survivors of crime through support of resources and information, and empowerment.

This organization facilitates communication and cooperation between and among various public service, government, and non-profit organizations to ensure that victims’ rights are understood and respected, and that they have access to the services which are available to them.

“Most of those who enter the system do so through local law enforcement,” said Wenskunas. “Once in the system, they are interviewed by a team of professionals and volunteers to assess an individual’s needs, and to help them to become aware and get the support to which they are entitled. This might include providing diapers for infants and toddlers, meal baskets, legal support, therapy and counseling.”

Ms. Wenskunas founded Crime Survivors 18 years ago after having been a victim of violent crime herself. She is dedicated and committed to providing hope support and protection to those who have had similar experiences.

For more information about Crime Survivors, please visit www.crimesurvivors.org.

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor is the local chapter of the oldest service organization in the country. Its goal is to make our community a better place.

Its mission, which is aligned with the National Exchange Club, includes the prevention of child abuse, and also programs which assist people in need, including programs benefitting active and inactive military personnel and first responders, the hungry, and the homeless.

For more information about Exchange, please visit our website at www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.