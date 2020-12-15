Crown Ace Hardware Collects and Donates 1,000 Toys to Kids in Need

Share this:

‘Tis the spirit of the season to give back, and that’s exactly what Crown Ace Hardware has done with their annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The three Crown Ace locations in Newport Beach worked with the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program this year. With the help of their loyal customers, Crown Ace was able to collect more than 1,000 toys at their Newport Beach stores.

This is the seventh year Crown Ace has hosted a toy drive for the kids who need it most.

“We are passionately committed to the kids in Orange County and never more so than during a season like the one we find ourselves in right now,” said Crown Ace President Mark Schulein, an alum of Corona del Mar High School. “Between our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital “Round Up” for CHOC and our Holiday Toy Drive, the engagement between our stores and our customers has never been more profound or impressive. This year our Toy Drive, in our Newport Beach stores alone, brought in over 1,000 toys for kids in need, and the Round Up has provided over $82,000 for CHOC with still more fundraising through the end of December. We are so grateful for our customers’ support and for being in the position to help during a very challenging time.”

Crown Ace Hardware has three locations in the Newport Beach community: Westcliff Plaza (1024 Irvine Ace), Corona del Mar (3107 E. Coast Hwy) and Newport Hills Center (2644 San Miguel Drive).

For more information, visit www.CrownAce.com.