Crown Ace Hardware in Newport Beach Raises $10K for Autism by the Sea

Crown Ace Hardware has announced that it has raised $10,000 for Autism by the Sea!

“We are incredibly proud to support such a fantastic organization that does incredible work in our community,” said Skip Snead, Multi-Store Marketing Manager for Crown Ace Hardware. “We had the honor of welcoming Debbie Painter, the President of Autism by the Sea, to our Westcliff store. She met our amazing team and graciously accepted the check on behalf of the organization.”

It’s heartwarming to witness the power of local fundraising for such a remarkable cause, noted Snead.

Autism by the Sea provides vital resources, support, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder. By contributing to their mission, Crown Ace is helping to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this fundraising effort,” said Snead. “Your generosity and compassion have made this achievement possible. Together, we can create a more inclusive and understanding society for individuals with autism.”

For more information, visit www.crownace.com.