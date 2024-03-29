Crystal Cove Conservancy Hosts Special Cove Talk with California’s Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot

Share this:

Crystal Cove Conservancy is hosting a special “Cove Talk” conversation between California’s Secretary of Natural Resources, Wade Crowfoot and Conservancy President & CEO, Kate Wheeler on Wednesday, April 3 about issues facing California’s vast protected lands and waters including climate resilience, maintaining biodiversity, and expanding equitable access to the outdoors.

Secretary Crowfoot is responsible for stewarding the State’s vast natural and cultural resources. With 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, California’s Department of Parks and Recreation contains the largest and most diverse recreational, natural and cultural heritage holdings of any state agency in the nation.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a sunset reception following a guided discussion and Q&A with Secretary Crowfoot as he delves into topics such as strengthening California’s climate resilience, maintaining biodiversity, and expanding equitable access to the outdoors.

The Conservancy’s “Cove Talks” aim to bring influential individuals working to change the world to Crystal Cove State Park, as they share a diverse collection of experiences and viewpoints. These talks are another step towards connecting the community to the natural world, while deepening their understanding of issues facing local parks, the coast and the planet.

This Cove Talk is generously sponsored by Bank of America.

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 3 at crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Guest check-in starts at 4:45 p.m. The conversation starts at 5 p.m. with an audience Q&A at 6 p.m. A sunset reception follows with light bites and drinks.

Parking is available at the Los Trancos Parking Lot located inland off Pacific Coast Highway. Day use parking costs $5 per hour, up to a maximum of $15 per day.

To get to the Cottage Check-in Deck, take the Los Trancos crosswalk to cross PCH and follow the Crystal Cove Trail to Cottage Check-in.

The event is free, but registration is required. RSVPs must be made online at www.CrystalCove.org/event/speaker-event-wade-crowfoot.

About Crystal Cove Conservancy: Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. Our unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education.

These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.

For more information, visit www.CrystalCove.org.