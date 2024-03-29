Miguel’s Jr. Restaurant Celebrates National Burrito Day April 4

Share this:

Who doesn’t love a good burrito, especially on National Burrito Day April 4?

One of my favorite spots for a good, hearty burrito is the Miguel’s Jr. restaurant on 17th Street at Newport Blvd. It’s technically in Costa Mesa, but it’s a burrito’s throw from Newport Beach.

I have dined at that restaurant many times since they first opened a few years ago. The food is always fresh, the portions are generous, and the sauces are terrific.

Here’s the deal: on Thursday, April 4, Miguel’s Jr. is offering its tasty Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burrito, and the classic Bean and Cheese Burrito, for just $1.99, but only for one day.

This description from Miguel’s Jr. will whet your appetite: Prepare your palate for perfection with Miguel’s Jr.’s finest offerings, showcasing what has made this family owned Mexican quick-service restaurant a beloved favorite. Dive into their signature Bean & Cheese Burrito, featuring homestyle refried beans and a blanket of freshly grated cheddar cheese, all snugly wrapped in a hand-stretched flour tortilla. Each pinto bean is meticulously hand-sorted and slow-cooked twice daily to achieve absolute perfection.

And for those who crave an extra layer of taste (like me), the Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito has the same premium ingredients with an added layer of savory Spanish rice. This $1.99 National Burrito Day deal is available at all Miguel Jr. locations (they have five in Orange County), but the 17th street location is the closest to us. And the deal is available for dine-in, take-out (including online ordering) and drive-thru.

And in case you’re wondering, Miguel’s Jr. was founded in Corona, California in 1973 by Mike and Mary Vasquez. Now, more than 50 years later, Miguel’s Restaurants operates 22 quick-service restaurants and one full-service restaurant in the Inland Empire and Orange County.

The business is still family-owned and operated, and operates from a core brand purpose centered on guest hospitality: compartir el amor con todos los que servimos (to share the love with everyone we serve).

The restaurants all use Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez’s award-winning homestyle Mexican recipes that were inspired by her childhood in Central Mexico.

For more information and to order online visit www.MiguelsJr.com.