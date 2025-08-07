In-Home Health, Fitness Service Rare Sol Expands Personalized Offerings to Newport Beach

Establishing a fitness routine is not an easy task, especially for those who do not have the tools or equipment at home. It may instead appear that their only option is joining a gym, a space intimidating for many.

Rare Sol Fitness offers an alternative path in the fitness journey, providing at-home personal training lessons catered to their clients’ needs. Emphasizing convenience, privacy and accessibility, the recently founded organization caters to people of all ages and fitness levels. Now, trainers can come directly to the homes of Newport Beach residents, as well as nearby parks they are comfortable in, for a personalized fitness experience.

Troy started Rare Sol Fitness alongside his former college roommate, Justin Maddox. Growing up playing sports, he spent countless hours in the gym. However, when gyms were closed during Summer 2020, he discovered the benefits and job of exercising in comfortable surroundings. Together, they launched Rare Sol Fitness in 2024, with the mission of bringing the gym directly to their client, taking a holistic approach to fitness.

“A lot of people are getting into fitness now, but they don’t know where to start,” Rare Sol Fitness co-founder Owen Troy said. “If they went to a big gym, they would not know what to do. It can be intimidating for some people, and they just do not really know where to start. We help people in that position.”

Rare Sol expanded its fitness offerings to Newport Beach and additional parts of Orange County, including Irvine, on Aug. 1. Founded and grown in Santa Barbara, this is Rare Sol’s first expansion.

“We found that the business has done pretty well in Santa Barbara and OC kind of feels like the natural expansion from here,” Troy said. “It is very similar demographics, people that like to be fit. They enjoy the outdoors. They like a nice custom experience for them.”

Most of Rare Sol’s clients are individuals over 50 years old wanting to stay healthy and confident while avoiding the crowds and pressures found within a gym. All its trainers are National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified, Troy said. They are experienced in developing personalized plans for people of all ages. Rare Sol Fitness provides all the equipment necessary for a training session.

“Our trainers are very adaptable, and we make sure that we get people who can serve anyone that comes in,” Troy said. “we match up our clients with the trainer that is best suited to their needs.”

Rare Sol is offering a free trial session for Newport Beach residents considering its services. The session will allow individuals to see if Rare Sol Fitness is the right training option for them.

A single one-off personal training class costs $130. A three-class package is $329.99, and a six-class package is $569.99. The latter is $240 in savings and includes priority for bookings, as well as a personized 10-class plan designed by one of Rare Sol’s experts.