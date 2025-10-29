Fashion Meets Philanthropy at CureDuchenne’s Ladies Luncheon

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit dedicated to funding and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, hosted its second annual Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach on October 14 at the exclusive Shady Canyon Golf Club in Irvine.

The event raised awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and support for programs like the recently announced CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at Rady Children’s Health Orange County. The clinic, funded by CureDuchenne, will provide state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary care and the latest advancements in diagnostics and treatment to individuals with Duchenne in Southern California and beyond.

Guests enjoyed a sophisticated afternoon of fashion, fine dining and moving personal stories led by Emcee Bree Cox Kennedy. The highlight of the event was an exclusive fashion presentation by Max Mara South Coast Plaza, showcasing the timeless elegance and craftsmanship of Italian design. The showcase was produced and generously sponsored by South Coast Plaza. Guests also had the opportunity to go home with a stylish new look thanks to a pop-up shop hosted by Max Mara South Coast Plaza.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet lunch paired with fine wines from two boutique Napa Valley wineries, Simon Family Estate and The Setting. But this elegant afternoon was more than a culinary experience—it became a powerful moment for advocacy, awareness, and hope.

Dr. Michael Kelly, Chief Scientific Officer at CureDuchenne, offered a glimpse into the pioneering science their funding is making possible and what promising treatments are on the horizon.

Hawken Miller of Newport Beach, now 28 and living with Duchenne, spoke candidly about how CureDuchenne has helped him live a fuller life—and why advancing research and improving care is urgent for him and every other individual facing Duchenne.

“This event beautifully blends community, compassion, and purpose,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “Beyond the elegance of the day, every conversation and contribution moves us closer to life-changing treatments — and ultimately a cure — for families affected by this devastating disease. We’re deeply grateful for the generosity and commitment of everyone who joined us.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a fatal genetic disease that affects approximately 1 in 5,000 male births. Those with Duchenne typically lose the ability to walk in their early teens and often succumb to the disease in their 20s. Since its founding in 2003, CureDuchenne has invested over $27 million in Duchenne research—funding 19 projects that have advanced to human clinical trials and launching transformative programs that support families affected by Duchenne around the world.

CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative data-integrated biobank, accelerating research toward a cure.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.