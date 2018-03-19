Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Del Potro and Osaka Take Title for BNP Paribas Tennis Open

Posted On 19 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Juan Martin del Potro races to hit a forehand in the final round of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open in Indian Wells to defeat Roger Federer and take home the top spot.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Juan Martin del Potro and Naomi Osaka were crowned 2018 champions of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Fans from Newport Beach and all over Southern California watched Del Potro defeat an unusually erratic Roger Federer in a three set thriller that required two tie breakers: 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

On the women’s side, the two young finalists reached the last round by running through a highly competitive field of former champions. Osaka earned her first Women’s Tennis Association title by overpowering Daria Katsakina in straight sets.

In addition to their championship titles, del Potro and Osaka claimed stunning Baccarat Trophies and checks for $1.4 million.

Naomi Osaka smashes the ball in the final round, going on to win her first WTA title.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Roger Federer was unusually erratic and lost his final match.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Daria Kasatkina played strong but ultimately lost in the finals.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Spectators watch the finals of the BNP Paribas Tennis Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden this weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The 2018 BNP Paribas Tennis Open Men’s Champion Juan Martin Del Potro with his trophy.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The 2018 BNP Paribas Tennis Open Women’s Champion Naomi Osaka with her trophy.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

About the Author

Related Posts

0

GOP Insider Enters Congressional Race

Posted On 19 Mar 2018
, By
0

Harbor Commission ‘Respectfully’ Declines Grant for Pier Project

Posted On 16 Mar 2018
, By
0

Council Gets an ‘Early Look’ at Upcoming CIP Projects

Posted On 16 Mar 2018
, By
0

Vijay Singh Wins Toshiba Classic

Posted On 15 Mar 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.