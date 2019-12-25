Donor Matching End-of-Year Campaign for Banning Ranch Conservancy

Share this:

On Wednesday, the Banning Ranch Conservancy launched their 2019 End-of-the-Year campaign. In the message, officials announced that two legacy donors have offered to match every dollar contributed by the end of the year up to $15,000.

“Banning Ranch is still free from development because of your unwavering support and generosity. Together, we’ve all made enormous strides to protect and preserve this special land,’ officials wrote in the statement. “However, the owners of Banning Ranch still retain the right to propose another development. Additionally, the city of Newport Beach has listed Banning Ranch as a potential site to zone for new development. The effort to Save Banning Ranch continues.”

Conservancy officials aim to acquire the land and restore it as a coastal nature preserve and park. They are working with partners to negotiate a purchase of the property, Wednesday’s message confirmed.

Although the $50 million gift to the Conservancy from Frank and Joan Randall last month was significant helps move their goal closer to reality, the organization is still in need of funds.

“But, it is 401 acres on the coast in Newport Beach — it will take more, much more,” officials wrote. “Since the $50 million is dedicated to the purchase, we still need additional funds to persuade other donors and state agencies that we can buy, open and manage the property long-term. We also need short-term funds to operate the Conservancy and do all the work required.”

For more information, visit banningranchconservancy.org