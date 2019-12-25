Vintage Military Aircraft Artwork on Display at JWA

Share this:

Fans of unique, mixed-medium arts and vintage war aircraft will enjoy John Wayne Airport’s newest display, officials announced Tuesday.

As a licensed commercial pilot and a self-taught photographer, Robert Nord combines his interests in World War II military aircraft and photography by capturing “pre- and post-war subjects up close and in-flight then transforming them into unique pieces of art.”

The Southern California native was inspired, after taking more “conventional” images, to add metal into his artwork. He developed a unique style and technique that he calls “Nordarte.”

“Conventional photography is a marvelous thing, and printing photographs on metal adds significant vitality to any image. By taking the main subject of the image, cutting it from metal, and mounting it above the background, I have achieved the look of separating the subject from its background in the most dynamic way possible,” Nord explained in a prepared statement. “I refer to this technique as Nordarte — a blending of photography, computer graphics, computer-controlled cutting equipment, hand finishing, and design to create these works of art.”

His work is on display in the JWA Community Focus Space until Jan. 16.

“Passengers and aviation history enthusiasts alike who travel through John Wayne Airport are sure to enjoy Robert Nord’s work featuring vintage aircraft of the World War II era,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett said in a prepared statement. “Next time you are traveling through, take a moment to view and admire his exhibit throughout the Airport.”

Nord has taught video editing and special effects classes for more than 12 years in the North Orange Coast Community College District. His warbird and other work, including 1950s California Highway metal signs, vintage dragsters, and garden and sea life photography, has been exhibited at the Planes of Fame Museum, Laguna Art-A-Faire, Dana Point Art Walk, and San Clemente Art Fair, as well as continuous showing at the Lyon Air Museum.

At JWA, Nord’s exhibit may be viewed (pre-security) on the departure (upper) level near security screening areas in terminals A, B, and C and on the arrival (lower) level adjacent to baggage carousels 1 and 4.

For more information, visit nordarte.com and ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits.