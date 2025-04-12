Earth Day at the Bay Returns to Muth Center in Newport Beach April 26

Celebrate Earth Day at the Bay with OC Parks and Newport Bay Conservancy Saturday, April 26 at the picturesque Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, located within Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

Nature enthusiasts of all ages are invited to enjoy a fun-filled day of entertaining and educational festivities that demonstrate appreciation for the Earth.

This annual family-friendly event offers a wide array of environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists. Interactive booths will feature activities such as arts and crafts, science discovery and educational information.

Participating organizations and agencies include OC Parks, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, OC Bird of Prey Center, Environmental Nature Center, Climate Reality Project Orange County, Shark Stewards, Ocean Institute and others.

“This Earth Month, Orange County is continuing our bold action to combat climate change and save our beaches,” said Katrina Foley, Vice Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Every year our county feels the increasing impacts of climate change, from toxic algae blooms affecting our sea lions and dolphins, to wildfires dirtying our air and devastating communities. We must commit to proactive solutions that ensure a safer, more resilient future for our beaches, communities, and local economy.”

The event will feature live music and food trucks on-site with tasty treats available for purchase. Guests can enter an opportunity drawing and complete a scavenger hunt to earn exciting giveaways.

Earth Day at the Bay takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Location: Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach. Visit https://ocparks.com/events/earth-day-bay-0.