Easter Brunch Dining in Newport Beach

Easter is on Sunday, April 9—a perfect time to celebrate with friends and family by breaking bread and relishing good food and good conversation. Here are a few Easter brunch dining ideas in and around Newport Beach.

Bayside Restaurant: Celebrate Easter at Bayside Restaurant with its renowned Sunday Champagne Brunch and Supper. This year, Bayside offers a three-course, prix-fixe menu for both brunch and supper, along with live music and a view of the harbor. Enjoy artful dishes, including compressed hickory smoked salmon, Bayside Benedict, and braised short rib hash for brunch, or oven roasted chicken breast, prime rib, or American Kurobuta pork chop for supper. For brunch, children (12 and under) can enjoy a three-course menu including creamy alfredo pasta, crispy chicken, or grilled salmon paired with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Brunch seatings are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prix-fixe menu is $80/person (including bottomless champagne) and children’s brunch is $38/child. Easter Supper begins at 5 p.m. and features a three-course, prix-fixe menu ($65/person) in addition to the regular dinner menu. For the full Easter Brunch menu, visit www.baysiderestaurant.com. Reservations can be made by calling (949) 721-1222 or visiting the website.

Bungalow Restaurant in Corona del Mar always creates fun holiday menus. This year, their Easter menu is $37 per guest and includes two courses. Start off with a basket of freshly baked assorted muffins, then select one of six appetizers including lobster bisque, and heirloom tomato salad, then choose an entrée from eight selections including classic eggs benedict, crème brulee French toast, grilled king salmon, and filet mignon burger. Add dessert for $5. Kids under 12 get their own special menu for $18. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

CUCINA enoteca in Fashion Island offers Easter brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. that include artichoke and crab dip with focaccia toast, blueberry pancake with grand marnier whip mascarpone and maple syrup, smoked salmon with potato hash and dill crème fraiche, and gnocchi with peas, pancetta and poached egg. Visit www.urbankitchengroup.com for more information.

Gelson’s: Gelson’s in Newport Beach offers Easter meal options to take home including the roasted turkey dinner, ham dinner, prime rib dinner, and brisket dinner, available in servings for eight or two. The turkey and ham dinners are served with mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and butterflake dinner rolls. The brisket and prime rib dinners are served with mashed potatoes, beef and mushroom gravy, Brussels sprouts, cornbread stuffing, creamed spinach, horseradish sauce, and butterflake dinner rolls. Easter orders can be placed through April 7. Visit https://gelsons.com/easter for more information.

Mayor’s Table at Lido House: Celebrate Easter at The Mayor’s Table with a special brunch that the whole family will enjoy. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., indulge in a vibrant three-course dining experience, with menu highlights including the spring vegetable frittata, Lobster Salad with butter poached lobster, wild halibut and lemon ricotta pancakes with fresh berries. For more information, visit http://lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.

Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort: Celebrate Easter Sunday along Laguna Beach’s shoreline at Splashes restaurant, which offers a special Easter brunch menu from noon to 3 p.m. boasting a chef-curated, three-course prix-fixe brunch of fresh, seaside cuisine. Menu highlights include local bass aqua, seared branzino, beef wellington, foraged mushroom toast, and carrot cake and chocolate pecan egg for dessert. Reservation can be made by calling (888) 579-8544 or visit https://www.surfandsandresort.com/waterfront-dining-laguna-beach/splashes.

Tavern House has an Easter Brunch celebration featuring many popular brunch items including D’s famous fried chicken & waffles, prime rib hash and, back by popular demand, David’s ‘bougie deviled eggs’ topped with smoked salmon and golden osetra caviar. Doors open at 10 a.m. Large groups welcome. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

View Restaurant at VEA Newport Beach: VEA’s signature View Restaurant & Lounge will be offering brunch for the first time ever, with menu items from Executive Chef Andrew Arndt including fried chicken & waffles, egg white frittata, short rib breakfast potatoes, buttermilk French toast, and smoked salmon. To accompany the breakfast items, there are also handful of drink specials including “Good Morning Newport” (tequila blanco, lime, grapefruit, simple syrup, Campari, and Firestone 805), and an assortment of champagnes. All items available a-la-carte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit https://www.viewatvea.com.

The Winery Newport has a two-course Easter brunch for $59 per guest that starts with a choice of six appetizers including smoked salmon, tuna poke and wild jumbo shrimp cocktail. Choice of entrees range from king salmon “a la plancha” with sweet corn risotto or braised beef short rib has to chili rubbed Hawaiian mahi mahi or the Winery biscuit and gravy with pork belly and farm fresh egg. Add endless bubbles for $22.95. Add a petite seafood tower for $90 or a large for $180. Visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com.