Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts WAKE UP! Newport on April 6 with Chapman University President Daniele Struppa

Get ready to Wake Up! Newport on Thursday, April 6 when the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly morning meeting featuring legislative and government officials plus a special guest.

This month, Chapman University President Daniele Struppa will talk about the success of Chapman’s 2018-2022 strategic plan as well as the University’s next five-year strategic plan.

Complimentary continental breakfast is 7 to 7:45 a.m. Program is 7:45 to 8:30. Admission is free, but please make reservations for seating and food considerations at www.NewportBeach.com.

The event is in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

About the special guest: Daniele C. Struppa, Ph.D., is the 13th President of Chapman University in Orange. Before assuming this title in 2016, he had served as Chapman University’s Chancellor (Chief Academic Officer) for ten years, and as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at George Mason University for nine years.

Dr. Struppa is a mathematician, whose expertise is in the field of Fourier Analysis. Dr. Struppa is the author of ten volumes, more than 200 peer reviewed publications, and holds several patents in the field of signal processing. Dr. Struppa has received numerous awards, including the 2016 Cozzarelli Prize from the National Academy of Sciences, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and is a member of the National Academy of Inventors.

Dr. Struppa was born in Milano, Italy, in 1955, and came to the United States in 1978, to pursue his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland. After a few years in Italy, he came back to the United States as a professor of mathematics at George Mason University in 1988.

Dr. Struppa is married to Mary Elizabeth (Lisa) Sparks, who is the Founding Dean of the School of Communication at Chapman University, and is the father of four children: Alessandro, Elena, Arianna, and Athena.