Empowering Possibilities Giving Day Supports OC Disabled Residents

On May 11, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Empowering Possibilities – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $150,000 for nonprofits that provide support services to people with disabilities living in Orange County.

High-risk populations such as those with disabilities remain especially vulnerable in the aftermath of the pandemic. An analysis from the Center for American Progress says one in four American adults live with disabilities, and in Orange County, more than 250,000 are disabled. This underserved community relies heavily on the advocacy and support of experienced and capable nonprofits to ensure that their needs continue to be met.

Empowering Possibilities will raise funds for 13 leading Orange County nonprofit organizations that offer a range of education and supportive services, including skills training, counseling, and community outreach programs to safely help residents with disabilities achieve success and independence within their communities.

The participating organizations include Abilities OC, Beyond Blindness, Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled, Down Syndrome Association of Orange County, Family Support Network, Hope Center for the Arts, Project Independence, Reimagine, Special Olympics Southern California, Speech and Language Development Center, Tomorrow’s Leadership Collaborative Charter School (TLC), Unlimited Possibilities and Vocational Visions.

“The funds raised during our Empowering Possibilities Giving Day will directly impact and support individuals and families with disabilities who remain one of the most vulnerable segments of our population,” said Carol Ferguson, director of donor and community engagement at the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are proud to power this collaborative effort to continue to advocate for a safe and inclusive Orange County that allows our neighbors with disabilities to display their talents, achieve success and experience independence.”

The Empowering Possibilities campaign is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates 10 cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to gain momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $15 million for Orange County nonprofits.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations.