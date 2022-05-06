Call for Submissions: National Philanthropy Day Orange County

Share this:

Submissions/nominations are currently being accepted by the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for businesses, corporations, nonprofit groups, and individuals for the 2022 National Philanthropy Day Orange County Awards Luncheon scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at City National Grove of Anaheim.

This year’s effort, themed “Creating Possibilities through Philanthropy” continues to be the premier awards event in Orange County, which honors businesses, groups and individuals for their outstanding philanthropic activities in the community.

Event Co-Chairs are Kay Linan and Sally Lawrence.

Submissions must be completed online at www.npdoc.org. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

National Philanthropy Day was conceived and organized in the 1980s by Newport Beach resident Doug Freeman. It was initially celebrated in 1986, when then-President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation officially recognizing Nov. 15, 1986 as National Philanthropy Day.

Since then, thousands of honorees have been recognized across North America, including many from Newport Beach. Orange County philanthropists honored have included Donald Bren, Marion Knott, Henry and Susan Samueli, Henry Segerstrom, General William and Willa Dean Lyon, Elizabeth and Tom Tierney, Ling and Charlie Zhang and Marybelle and S. Paul Musco.

National Philanthropy Day Orange County award categories include:

Legacy Award

Outstanding Founder

Outstanding Philanthropic Group

Outstanding Philanthropist

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Outstanding Youth or Youth Group (under 21 years of age)

Outstanding Large Corporation or Business (500 employees or more)

Outstanding Mid-Size Corporation or Business (51 to 499 employees)

Outstanding Small Corporation or Business (1 to 50 employees)

The Outstanding Youth or Youth Group honoree will be able to designate an award of $2,500 to the charity of their choice, thanks to the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Orange County Chapter, in addition to a personal scholarship they receive.

All the honorees in each category will receive a recognition letter from NPD Founder Doug Freeman, and one outstanding honoree in each category will be chosen and will receive an award at the awards luncheon in November. The nine outstanding honorees are named in July.

About National Philanthropy Day: National Philanthropy Day Orange County honors those who have demonstrated philanthropy and enhanced their communities and the world. Each year, more than 240 Association of Fundraising Professionals chapters throughout the US and Canada honor the philanthropic efforts of individuals, businesses and groups. Net proceeds from the event support the ethical advancement of philanthropy in the community by the Orange County Chapter of AFP. Visit www.npdoc.org.