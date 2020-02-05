Expert to Discuss Local Impact of Sea Level Rise

Share this:

An expert will localize a global issue that’s making waves at coastal cities around the world at a community presentation this week.

University of California, Irvine, professor Brett Sanders tackles the topic “Sea Level Rise: What is its impact on Newport Beach?” at the NB Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up! Newport meeting on Thursday morning.

“As the sea level continues to rise, there are implications for a harbor community such as Newport Beach. Come hear what the future holds and what steps need to be taken,” Chamber officials wrote in a press release for the event.

Sanders, Ph.D. of civil engineering and environmental engineering, urban planning and public policy, will be the guest speaker at the free, public meeting held in the Friends Room at the NB Central Library.

Sanders’ is an expert in computer algorithms for flood and erosion simulation, and recent research has been directed at using computer visualizations of flooding to improve flood awareness, according to the message.

A complimentary continental breakfast starts at 7:15 a.m. and the program runs from 7:45–8:30 a.m.

For more information, call (949) 729-4400 or visit newportbeach.com