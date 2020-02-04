Share this:

Organic baked goods and eclectic interior design are the focus of two new tenants coming soon to Lido Marina Village, officials announced recently.

Rye Goods Co. and Amber Interiors are scheduled to open in spring, officials wrote in a Jan. 6 press release.

“The new additions to the Cape Cod-inspired village will be in good company, as existing tenants include renowned restaurants and retailers,” the statement reads. “Rye Goods Co. and Amber Interiors… represent the caliber of merchants that the property is known for and helps to further tell the story of why developer, DJM Capital Partners Inc., has created the project.”

Rye Goods Co. is an all-organic bakery, focused on providing delicious fermented bread and pastries that you can feel good about eating.

Amber Interiors is a residential design firm assisting clients with a wide range of services ranging from interior design and interior architecture to furniture design.

Founded by Amber Lewis, the company handles both large-scale remodels and simple makeovers. According to the company’s website, Lewis has an “eclectic design approach” and an “affinity for found objects.”

For more information, visit lidomarinavillage.com, amberinteriordesign.com, and ryegoods.com.