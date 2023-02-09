Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness

Share this:

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach.

The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.

In partnership with Investors Philanthropic and Joy of Giving nonprofit endeavors, participants will enjoy a fun and active evening while raising funds to improve children’s mental health and wellness programs throughout Orange County and beyond.

An estimated one in five children in the U.S. has a diagnosable mental health condition. ELF’s Piggie Bear educational resources are designed to increase children’s emotional development while their HUGS for Life Healing Center bridges the gap between mental health medical professionals and holistic healers.

Price for pickleball (beginner clinic and intermediate play) is $150. Social tickets are $75. Both entries include drinks, food, DJ and fundraising activities.

Pickleball players must register in advance by visiting https://www.elfempowers.org. Check in on March 4 is between 4 and 5 p.m. with play from 5 to 7 p.m. Social hour is between 6 and 9 p.m.

The Tennis Club at Newport Beach is located at 11 Clubhouse Drive in Newport Beach. The state-of-the-art facility boasts 31 lighted pickleball courts and is home to dozens of professional pickleball tournaments.

For questions or sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or for information about ELF, visit https://www.elfempowers.org/.

Founded in 2015, ELF’s mission is to improve children’s mental health and wellness and support families by providing awareness, educational tools, and resources. They encourage families to recognize symptoms, overcome the mental health stigma and reach out for help.

Through prevention, early intervention and holistic treatment, they believe many of the major problems facing today’s youth can be transformed within a generation.

The nonprofit organization extends healing tools to children in hospitals, foster care facilities, shelters, and military families and provide clinical resources and holistic healing to under-served children with mental health challenges.