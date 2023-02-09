PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic

Share this:

The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse.

Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.

“We are anticipating another exciting year for the Hoag Classic here in Newport Beach,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president, and CEO of Hoag. “Hoag is proud to be a partner and beneficiary of the Hoag Classic. Through the incredible generosity and support from the tournament we’ve been able to significantly expand access to the world-class health and wellness services Hoag provides.”

Defending champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, alongside several other World Golf Hall of Fame members, major champions and legends of the game including Darren Clarke, Fred Couples, David Duval, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh and Steve Stricker are expected to compete in the 2023 tournament.

For a current list of player and updates visit hoagclassic.com/player-field. (Players subject to change.)

“Attracting a field of professional players that rival any major championship in golf, we are proud to host an event that not only contributes to the health and vitality of our community, but creates a compelling competition for our fans to enjoy,” said Jeff Purser, executive director of the Hoag Classic. “The wide exposure the Hoag Classic offers for the community of Orange County provides benefits that are immeasurable.”

As one of the most philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the net proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit Hoag’s programs and services, as well as several military charities.

Schedule of Events

On Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16, the Legends Pro-Am, presented by Konica Minolta is the first event of tournament week open to the public. Attending these days gives fans an opportunity to catch golf legends in a more relaxed environment before the competition begins.

The Hoag Classic Championship Weekend begins Friday, March 17 with the Opening Round presented by City National Bank.

Saturday, March 18 will honor current and former servicemen and women with Military Appreciation Day, presented by CoreLogic. All active duty, military reserve, National Guard, military retirees, and veterans – and one guest each – will receive complimentary admission with food and beverage.

During the final rounds on the 17th and 18th holes the 2023 military honorees will be recognized and celebrated. After play concludes, join us on the 18th hole for the charity presentation as we continue the tradition of donating to military causes including the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

For the Final Round on Sunday, March 19, attendees ages 18 and under will receive complimentary admission for Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology. Students can enjoy the Kingston Autograph Arena to meet-and-greet with some of their favorite players.

In addition to Student Day, Hoag Charity Sports and Hoag thank Kingston technology for funding $70,000 in scholarships for Hoag. There will be a special private event on Sunday to present the 2023 scholarship recipients with their awards and to hear stories about how Hoag employees are advancing their education and elevating their level of care though this program.

Tickets

Daily grounds tickets are available online for $30. Ticket sales will be online only, and are available for purchase throughout the weekend. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary admission.

For more information, visit www.HoagClassic.com/tickets.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $20 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local charities.

For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities.

Perched above Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach Country Club has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.