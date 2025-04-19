Fantastical Dining Experience at 608 Dahlia

By Malena Gordon | Side Dish Columnist

Tucked away within Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar is 608 Dahlia, which offers a fantastical dining experience that made me feel like I was a fairy enjoying a magical day in the garden greenhouse.

Chef Jessica Roy curates unforgettable memories through a blend of beauty, intention, and specialty. Sourcing ingredients directly from the Garden’s backyard and even her home garden showcases her fresh approach to garden-to-table dining.

My 608 Dahlia experience began with a refreshing purple mocktail, crafted with wildflower syrup, lemonade, and soda.

“The wildflower mocktail was inspired by foraging wildflowers on a farm, and the aroma from them was so intoxicating I made a floral-infused syrup,” said Chef Jessica.

I had the joy of tasting what people travel miles for: her beloved southern-inspired Gruyère and chive biscuits. A nostalgic woven basket, lined with a soft linen cloth, nestled the four biscuits, a special whipped butter, and homemade honey.

We transitioned smoothly to the heirloom garden beet appetizer, featuring beautiful red and yellow beets, adorned with whipped cheese piping. A stone-ground mustard vinaigrette and balsamic reduction complemented the frisée and peach fennel salad, all pampered with delicate micro florals.

The fruit changes seasonally, with the option to add other greens and protein.

After savoring a taste of the garden’s heart, we were treated to a special spring menu highlight: a lump crab cake that introduced me to the true essence of crab. The dish featured crushed macadamia nuts and toasted coconut atop a base of sautéed bell pepper, onion, lemongrass, and ginger. The curry sauce, fresh ginger, and curry powder tied every element of the dish together perfectly.

Moving on to the entrees, I dabbled into a triple mushroom dish and a pan-seared salmon, both sprinkled with a loving touch of fresh herbs. Each bite delivered a unique flavor unlike any farm-to-table meal I’ve experienced before.

As always, my favorite part of any dining experience is the dessert. Chef Jessica served a stunning rose pavlova shell topped with whipped cream and marinated strawberries delicately emanating a rose aroma.

“You don’t see these every day on menus, which attracts me to it because I always like to bring people something they haven’t tried before”, said Chef Jessica.

I couldn’t agree more. This dessert was truly one of a kind, a creation that only a chef of her talent and vision could bring to life.

608 Dahlia creates memories Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, although walk-ins are welcomed. Visit www.608Dahlia.com.