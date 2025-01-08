Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens Serves Creative Comfort Food

Share this:

Chef Rich Mead of Farmhouse Restaurant at Roger’s Gardens in Newport Beach has a long and storied culinary career, during which he has supported local and sustainably focused farms and purveyors.

Mead makes a weekly trek to the famed Farmer’s Market in Santa Monica, where he selects much of the produce and other food items he uses at his restaurant.

He also volunteers to serve his cuisine at charity food-focused events every year. It’s a way for him to meet and work with chefs he doesn’t get to see at other times of the year. Yes there is usually a marketing benefit for the participating restaurants, but philanthropy is still the main ingredient.

“It’s my time, but I can also get things donated,” Mead told me when I had dinner at Farmhouse last month. “Others are willing to help if you spend the time. When you are volunteering, you’re so much happier, and I get to share and watch what other chefs are doing. Plus it’s the ability to help people, especially when the world can be so fractured,”

His restaurant also features a unique cocktail every week dubbed “Swig for Selflessness,” with half of the proceeds donated to various local charities.

“It’s a way to bring awareness, and it’s an easy way to help,” explained Mead. “We do well and we are lucky so why not share a little bit.”

My dinner at Farmhouse began with a lovely pomegranate and balsamic glazed salad with Pink Lady apples, followed by a roast spaghetti squash and three cheese gratin with kale, shiitake mushrooms, cauliflower plus parmesan, mozzarella and fontina cheeses.

I also tried the grilled soy Dijon rubbed pork tenderloin with braised red cabbage, apple raisin compote, parmesan potato cakes and apple jack brandy sauce.

All three dishes can be described as elevated comfort food, something Mead excels in. To end my meal, Mead brought a sampling of desserts, each one created with care.

This is the perfect time to dine at Farmhouse and try some of their wonderful wintertime specials. Visit www.farmhouse.rogersgardens.com for more information.