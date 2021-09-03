Farmhouse Restaurant Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $5 Specials

Share this:

Happy Birthday to Farmhouse Restaurant!

Hard to believe, but Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens turned five on Sept. 1. To celebrate the occasion, Farmhouse owner & executive chef Rich Mead is offering five days of $5 food and drink specials through Sunday, Sept. 5.

Chef Mead’s special menu of five $5 bites highlights the unique local and sustainable ingredients he sources during weekly trips to the Santa Monica Farmers Market, which he has been doing for nearly 20 years for Farmhouse and his previous Newport Beach restaurants, Sage and Sage on the Coast.

The relationships Chef Rich has cultivated with local farmers and purveyors is what has made Farmhouse the go-to spot for fresh, seasonal dishes and flavors. Even the Farmhouse bar program uses seasonal ingredients in its creative cocktails.

The restaurant has a pandemic advantage over other local eateries: Farmhouse is located at Roger’s Gardens, with an expansive patio nestled among potted plants and flowers. This advantage helped keep Farmhouse going over the past year. Even when restaurants were forced to offer only to-go items, Chef Mead created produce boxes filled with seasonal items sourced from the Farmer’s Market.

The Special Farmhouse $5 bites include:

Farmhouse Kimchi Fried “Rice” with lop cheung, dried shrimp, green beans, carrots, caramelized onions, Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project rye grain, egg.

Autonomy Farms Chicken Meatballs and Tomatillo Broth with cabbage, radish and cilantro, lime crema, crispy tortilla strips.

Vegetable Spring Roll with Asian slaw, spicy soy dijon dipping sauce.

Cauliflower “Ceviche” with avocado, chips, orange lime rice vinaigrette.

Pastrami Cured Salmon Bite with parmesan potato cake, creme fraiche, chives.

The $5 beverages include daily offerings of red wine, white wine, and signature cocktails.

These specials are indicative of the regular menu at Farmhouse, so even if you’re not able to avail yourself of these 5th anniversary deals, Farmhouse – and Chef Mead – are ready to welcome you for lunch or dinner any time.

Farmhouse is open daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit farmhouserg.com for more info.