Free Events on the Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center

Share this:

Segerstrom Center concluded the regular programming for its 2018-19 season when “Phantom of the Opera” ended its two-week run in July, but there is still a flurry of activity on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, and best of all — it’s free.

Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.: Summer Jazz with Clayton Cameron and the Jass Explosion.

Cameron is known as a dynamic drummer who has perfected the art of brush technique. He has toured with Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett, as well as other legends of the jazz world.

Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.: Movie Mondays presents “Hook.”

In “Hook,” Captain Hook kidnaps Peter Pan’s children, forcing him to return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy and save his children. Starring Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams and Julia Roberts.

Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.: Summer Jazz with George Gilliam Quartet & Connie Han Trio.

Gilliam’s natural talent and love for music gives every performance a vibe of authentic classic jazz.

Han is a 23-year-old jazz pianist from Los Angeles who’s been shaking up the west coast jazz scene as a rising star.

Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.: Summer Jazz with The John Clifton Blues Band & The 44’s Blues Band.

Clifton regularly tours in the U.S. and has headlined some of the most well-known venues and festivals. He effortlessly infuses styles from west coast to Chicago blues, classic R&B and soul, to some hard driving vintage rock and roll.

The 44’s are a Los Angeles-based band that plays blues-roots-rock music, and energetic live performances have garnered an enthusiastic local following.

Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.: Summer Jazz with Mon David Quartet featuring Tateng Katindig on Piano & Charmaine Clamor.

It’s Filipino Jazz Night on Argyros Plaza. Known for his wide vocal range, rich tone, fearless style and eclectic musicality, David has shared the stage with luminaries such as Diane Schuur, David Benoit, Eric Marienthal and the late Bobby Enriquez.

Katindig, who has performed with Lou Rawls, Eric Marienthal and others, represents the best of Filipino jazz piano.

Clamor is a Filipina jazz singer best known for melding traditional Filipino folk songs and with American jazz and blues in a newly developed musical genre called “Jazzipino.”

Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.: Summer Jazz with Sweet Baby J’ai and the Women in Jazz AllStars.

Few entertainers can command a stage like the indefatigable Sweet Baby J’ai. She is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers today and has toured the world with her genre-defying work which both embraces and expands the jazz tradition. Joined by the multi-award-winning Women in Jazz All-Stars, this world-class ensemble of extraordinary musicians come together to set the night on fire with a blend of blues with jazz, funk, pop and soul.

For more information, visit SCFTA.org.