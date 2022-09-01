CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Sept. 8

Share this:

This month, Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce’s “Good Morning Corona del Mar” presents a Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum so the community can hear from candidates in advance of the election this November.

The Forum will be held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Networking and complimentary continental breakfast is 7:30 to 8 p.m., program is 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Candidate scheduled to appear:

District 1: Tom Miller and Joe Stapleton

District 3: Jim Mosher, Amy Peters, Erik Weigand

District 4: Robyn Grant

District 6: Joy Brenner (Incumbent), Lauren Kleiman

The forum is open to the public; no charge to attend.

Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club is at 1601 Bayside Dr. in Corona del Mar. Visit www.CdmChamber.com for more information.