Fristers’ Celebration Gala Raises $166K

Fristers, an Orange County-based nonprofit devoted to helping teen parents thrive, raised $166,000 at its second Celebration Gala on Sept. 27 at the historic Port Theater in Corona del Mar, officials explained in a Oct. 2 press release.

More than 130 attendees supported the Irvine-based nonprofit at the event, which has served more than 2,000 teen parents and children since 2008, according to statement.

The evening began on the red carpet with cocktail hour and raffle opportunities. Newport Beach-based CT Realty was the gala’s title “Community Changemaker” sponsor. Fristers’ board member Skip Lanfried was the evening’s emcee.

Fristers’ founder, president and CEO Ali Woodard, gave a heartwarming introduction for community volunteer Sandy Sizemore, who received the Founder’s Award for her significant donation of videography services over the past 11 years, gala organizers wrote in the press release.

“I’m so honored to receive this award,” Sizemore said in the prepared statement after receiving the recognition. “It is my greatest blessing to tell the stories of Fristers’ clients and their transformed lives.”

Videos of Fristers graduates and their stories were featured on the big screen during the program, and one client shared her dramatic personal journey and the impact that Fristers made on her life.

The live auction included such items as a Magnum of 2014 Joseph Phelps Insignia, MVP tickets to the final Angels game with a private tour of the stadium, a Newport Harbor cruise for 20, a wine vault with 12 premium bottles of wine, courtside tickets to the BNP Paribas Open along with group lessons and a variety of premium Venus Williams tennis accessories, and more.

The Island Hotel’s Coastal Catering provided dinner. DawnMarie Kotsonis was the auctioneer.

All proceeds benefit Fristers, which supports hundreds of teen parents that graduate high school, enroll in college and vocational training schools, get drivers’ licenses, find employment, get off of welfare and become loving, caring, responsible parents and role models to their children.

For more information, visit fristers.org.